San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 17, 2025: Chance of showers tonight, warming up next week

It’s a cool and gray Saturday for San Diego. This morning the marine layer is bringing us lots of cloud cover, while some areas could even see some drizzle and mist.

By the afternoon, we don’t get much warmer. Along the coast and inland, expect highs in the low to mid 60s. The mountains will hit mid 50s, while the deserts will see low 80s.

The mountains and deserts will see a Wind Advisory from noon today until 2 tomorrow morning. Wind speeds will stick between 25-35 miles per hour, while wind gusts could reach as fast as 55mph!

A storm system to our north will usher in a chance of drizzle and light showers tonight. The best chance of rainfall is between 6 tonight and 6 tomorrow morning, with the peak coming around midnight.

Forecaster Moses Small recommends wearing a jacket or something with a hood of you plant to go out tonight, but we’re expecting a pretty small amount of rain. Totals are expected to stay under .10”.

We dry out by tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will stay cool and cloudy before a big warmup during the work week.

Temperatures jump up around 10 degrees most places on Monday, and we start to see more sun. By Wednesday the coast hits almost 80 degrees, and inland neighborhoods will reach near 90! In Escondido, Wednesday is forecasted to be 25 degrees warmer than today.

We stay warm through the work week, with slight cooling Friday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 55-64°

Deserts: 80-84°

