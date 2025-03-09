San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 8, 2025: Enjoy the warmer, sunny weather while it lasts

The rest of the weekend and start to the work week will remain average and sunny. The same cannot be said about the rest of your extended forecast.

Don't forget to spring those clocks forward tonight for Daylight Saving Time! We jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. overnight tonight. That means sunrise will now be at 7:06 a.m. and sunset at 6:52 p.m.

Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures are expected to be normal, putting the coast in the low 60s and 70s, the valleys in the low-to-mid 70s, most mountain communities in the 50s and the deserts in the 70s.

Temps cool by a few degrees on Monday along the coast and inland, while they warm up by a few degrees in the mountains and deserts.

Two storm systems are expected to move in next week. The first comes on Tuesday, bringing showers across the region.

The second system lasts from Wednesday through Friday, with the heaviest rainfall coming Thursday. That system brings snow in the mountains as well Thursday and possibly Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 51-67°

Deserts: 70-76°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.