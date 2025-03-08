San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 8, 2025: Clear SoCal weekend, rain next week

This weekend is starting off cold, with most of us waking up in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!

Inland neighborhoods have a frost advisory until 9 a.m., when we begin to warm up.

Today will be sunny and cool, with coastal highs in the low 60s. Inland, expect upper 60s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed! Get ready for more sunlight each day, and warmer nights.

Big changes come Monday night, when a storm begins to produce some showers. Forecast models show we may receive rain through next weekend.

With another round of wet weather on the way, the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you posted on all the week’s active weather.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 59-66°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 49-62°

Deserts: 69-75°

