San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025: More sun coming Sunday!

After a rainy week we've been rewarded with beautiful, sunny conditions and temperatures right around average all weekend long.

We are looking at daytime highs on the coast to top out mainly in the 60s, and in the valleys between the upper 60s to low 70s.

The start to the work week won't be as nice, with chances for precipitation Monday afternoon and into the evening for inland and mountain communities. For the most part, total precipitation would be less than a tenth of an inch.

Wind speeds will pick up significantly Monday through early Tuesday morning as well, with widespread gusts in the mountains and deserts ranging between 30-45 mph, and some isolated gusts reaching 60 mph.

Once those conditions calm down on Tuesday, the coast is then on alert for rip currents and an elevated surf around 4-6 feet.

The rest of the week will finish calmer and sunnier with near average temperatures.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 60-70°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 73-77°

