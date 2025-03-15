San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025: Drying out this weekend!

The rain is ending, and we have calmer weather ahead for the next seven days. Here are some of the three-day rain totals, from the National Weather Service:

San Diego: 1.04”

Oceanside: 1.29”

Escondido: 1.95”

Santee: 2.08”

Julian: 2.60”

Palomar Mountain: 2.29”

Borrego Springs: 0.04”

Moving forward, you may notice areas of drizzle for the very early mornings. But by the late morning we’re dry and headed for slightly warmer temperatures, but our daily highs will still be below average.

Coastal and inland communities can sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. The mountains will hit the upper 40s, while the deserts will rise into the low 70s.

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will linger for the mountains and deserts for the early morning. By the afternoon, wind speeds will fall to 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a quick warmup that will bring us 5-10 degrees warmer. That means temperatures will reach near average, before a cooldown for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s cooler temperatures will be caused by a passing storm system. It seems highly unlikely this will squeeze out any rain for us here in San Diego County, so the cooling and increased cloud coverage will be the main impacts.

St. Patrick’s Day is Monday! For the holiday, you can enjoy dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the mid 60s along the coast and inland.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 47-57°

Deserts: 67-72°

