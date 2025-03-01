San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 1, 2025: Gray, drizzly Saturday

We’re stepping into a gray, drizzly Saturday. Overnight some parts of the county have seen light showers, but it’s mostly stayed to the north county.

As of 7 a.m., the City of San Diego has not received any measurable rainfall.

We’ll see periods of light rain throughout the day, with San Diego expecting raindrops in the early afternoon.

While we won’t see very much rain today, it’s a good idea to watch out for slick roads. Take it slow out there and increase your following distance to stay as safe as possible.

According to the National Weather Service, accidents become three to five times more likely during rainy days!

Daytime highs are cool around the county. Along the coast and inland, expect highs in the low 60s.

In the mountains, most areas will reach only into the upper 50s. Meantime the deserts will reach into the mid 70s.

Showers pick up tomorrow night. That’s when a storm dives south, bringing us more consistent showers from Sunday night through Monday.

While we won’t see much rain today, totals Sunday into Monday could reach up to .10-.50" on the coast, and near .50” inland. Totals will generally be higher in the north county.

Parts of the mountains may see up to an inch of rain!

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 66-64°

Inland: 57-61°

Mountains: 46-55°

Deserts: 68-77°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.