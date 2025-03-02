Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 1, 2025: Cool, cloudy and a chance for showers

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Cool, cloudy and a chance for showers
Posted

Your extended forecast in San Diego is an active one, with a couple alerts to look out for alongside several chances for rain.

The coast is under a High Surf Advisory from 8 a.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday. The elevated surf will hit 4-6 feet with some wave sets reaching 8 feet.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts are under a Wind Advisory from now through 4 p.m. Monday, with sustained winds expected between 25-40 mph, and some gusts reaching 55 mph. Even the coast and valleys will see increased wind speeds close to 20+ mph Sunday afternoon.

Everyone outside of the deserts has a chance for overnight showers, with more showers potentially on the way Sunday evening. There's a chance for snow in the mountains Sunday night and Monday morning as well.

The showers take a break Tuesday before coming back Wednesday through Friday.

Warmer weather and clearer conditions return next Saturday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 59-65°
Inland: 55-63°
Mountains: 46-55°
Deserts: 66-73°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk