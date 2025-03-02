San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 1, 2025: Cool, cloudy and a chance for showers

Your extended forecast in San Diego is an active one, with a couple alerts to look out for alongside several chances for rain.

The coast is under a High Surf Advisory from 8 a.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday. The elevated surf will hit 4-6 feet with some wave sets reaching 8 feet.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts are under a Wind Advisory from now through 4 p.m. Monday, with sustained winds expected between 25-40 mph, and some gusts reaching 55 mph. Even the coast and valleys will see increased wind speeds close to 20+ mph Sunday afternoon.

Everyone outside of the deserts has a chance for overnight showers, with more showers potentially on the way Sunday evening. There's a chance for snow in the mountains Sunday night and Monday morning as well.

The showers take a break Tuesday before coming back Wednesday through Friday.

Warmer weather and clearer conditions return next Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 46-55°

Deserts: 66-73°

