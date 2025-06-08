Watch Now
San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 7, 2025: Clearer skies Sunday, HOT in deserts

Sunday will welcome sunnier conditions with more clearing on the coast compared to Saturday, and HOT temperatures in the deserts.

The coast and inland areas will wake up to morning fog about every single day through your extended forecast.

That shouldn't stick around for too long after sunrise, making way for partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny conditions everywhere else.

Everyone will hit a daytime high right around or slightly above average, putting the coast in the mid 60s to 70s, inland neighborhoods in the mid 70s to low 80s, mountains in the upper 70s to mid 80s and the deserts in the triple digits.

Borrego could climb all the way up to 107 Sunday and Monday!

The heat doesn't end there.

Everyone peaks for the week on Tuesday, when most areas will be anywhere from 2-10 degrees above average.

Ramona will inch close to the 90s, Campo should get there and Borrego will hit 108!

We stay in the triple digits all week long in the deserts, with all regions falling back to seasonal averages by next Friday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 67-75°
Inland: 75-82°
Mountains: 78-86°
Deserts: 100-107°

