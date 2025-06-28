San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 28, 2025: Warm and sunny weekend

This weekend’s forecast is almost perfect — which is saying a lot for San Diego! Expect warm weather and lots of sun, before gradual cooling next week.

We begin this morning with a shallow marine layer, which could produce areas of patchy fog along the coast and inland. But this afternoon, warming at the surface will allow the marine layer to mix out.

Expect partly cloudy skies on the coast, with plenty of sun coming this afternoon. Inland, it will be sunny and hot.

Coastal highs will be in the low 70s, perfect for going to the beach. Inland highs will sit in the mid to upper 80s, so brace for the heat! Stay hydrated and make sure to wear sunscreen.

The mountains are reaching low to mid 80s, while the deserts will rise near 110°.

Be careful around the beaches! The county has issued a water contamination advisory for several beaches, due to to elevated bacteria levels.

You’re advised to stay out of the water at the following beaches:



Silver Strand Shoreline: From North Carnation to South Avenida Lunar

Ocean Beach and Dog Beach

Mission Bay: Tecolote Shores Swim Area (Mission Beach should be fine)

La Jolla Cove Beach Shoreline and Children’s Pool

Del Mar: San Dieguito River Outlet

Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas: San Elijo Lagoon and Chartreuse Parking Lot

For a full map of beaches with high bacteria levels recorded, click here.

Tomorrow will bring a rinse and repeat of today’s beautiful conditions, then we’ll cool down by a few degrees for the work week.

The Fourth of July is expected to be nice! Expect highs around 70 for San Diego. Conditions should be good for fireworks shows at night, and the marine layer is not expected to impact visibility.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-79°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 81-93°

Deserts: 104-109°

