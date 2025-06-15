San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 14, 2025: Hot and dry Father's Day

Happy Father's Day eve!

Sunday should shape up to be another sun-filled day, allowing for your celebrations to carry on without a weather-related worry.

However, of note are the hot and dry temperatures in the mountains and especially the deserts. Some mountain communities could reach the mid-90s and the deserts climb up to 112 in some areas!

That, paired with stronger westerly wind gusts between 35-45 mph and low relative humidity, dropping to 5-12% in the deserts, will increase our fire risk in that region through Tuesday.

Temperatures gradually cool a bit while staying sunny through your extended forecast, leading to a Summer Solstice next Friday with beautiful, near-normal conditions.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82°

Inland: 83-94°

Mountains: 87-96°

Deserts: 106-112°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.