San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025: Sunny and cool for the rest of Comic-Con

Comic Con is entering day three, and we have beautiful weather for one of the city’s busiest weekends of the year.

We’re starting off overcast due to the marine layer, with cloudy skies sticking around until the late morning.

By the afternoon you can expect a lot of these clouds to clear out, but they’ll likely be more stubborn on the immediate coastline.

Today’s highs are some of the coolest we’ve seen all week.

San Diego will reach into the low 70s, along with the rest of the coastline. Inland highs will hover around 80, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this stretch of July!

The mountains can expect mid 70s, while the deserts will see triple digits.

Tomorrow’s conditions will be similar, but we’ll see a gradual warming trend over the next few days.

An area of high pressure will bring temperatures back near seasonal averages by the middle of the week. By Tuesday, we’ll see mid 70s on the coast and highs in the mid 80s inland.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 75-84°

Deserts: 97-103°

