San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025: Stayin' sunny and cooler

Wonderful San Diego weather continues through the rest of Comic-Con 2025, and gradually gets warmer through the week.

We stay below average, though, by about 3-10 degrees across the board, with the biggest difference compared to normal coming for inland neighborhoods.

Winds will pick up a bit on Sunday for the mountains and deserts, with some gusts reaching 25 mph and 35 mph respectively.

Low clouds will come into play once again for areas west of the mountains. The coast will see cloudy skies to start before gradual clearing throughout the day.

The valleys, meanwhile, will see overnight fog, impacting visibility in some areas like Escondido and Fallbrook Sunday morning.

Temperatures will increase by about 5 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday, with nothing but sunshine all week long.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 79-86°

Deserts: 100-105°

