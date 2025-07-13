San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 12, 2025: Wonderful weather continues into Sunday

What a weekend for San Diego!

With that unseasonably hot week in our rearview, temperatures have dipped back below average west of the mountains, leading to pleasant conditions.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts will stay about 5 degrees warmer than normal into Sunday and Monday, with Julian cracking the 90s on Sunday and Borrego potentially hitting 113 Monday.

Those areas will gradually cool through the rest of the week and join the coast and valleys with below-normal temperatures by midweek.

There is a slight chance monsoon moisture builds back up in the region by the end of the week and into the weekend, leading to the potential for thunderstorms in the mountains. However, those slight chances also come with a great deal of uncertainty according to the current models.

The coast and valleys will deal with low clouds once again each night and morning, with the bulk of it impacting visibility for some inland neighborhoods.

That clears after sunrise, though, leading to more sunny skies across the region to end this weekend and start the next one!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 79-89°

Mountains: 86-93°

Deserts: 106-111°

