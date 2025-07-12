San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 12, 2025: Cooler temps this weekend!

This weekend we can enjoy some nice, calm weather with no major twists and turns expected in the forecast for the next few days.

We still have an area of high pressure over us, pushing the marine layer down to about 2,000 feet this morning.

We’ll see good clearing this afternoon!

Our daily highs will reach around 70° on the coast, with inland highs closer to 80°.

The mountains will hit low to mid 80s, while the deserts will reach triple digits.

Expect very slight warming for inland communities Sunday and Monday, before temperatures step back down Tuesday through Thursday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 83-90°

Deserts: 104-109°

