San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2025: Less fog for the coast

Good news for the coast: We have much less fog this morning! Wind conditions are preventing dense fog from forming along the coast, so no flight delays are expected due to weather.

This morning we’re waking up to high clouds over the coastal and inland neighborhoods, with areas of patchy fog reaching inland.

Highs today will be a few degrees below normal, with the coast reaching around 60 degrees. Inland communities will reach low to mid 60s.

Expect temperatures to jump up 5 to 10 degrees for Sunday due to a ridge of high pressure developing to our west.

The next big changes come in the middle of the week, when forecast models show Santa Ana winds could develop from Tuesday to Friday. Early predictions show wind speeds could reach up to 50 miles per hour, and humidity levels could drop top 15% or below for inland and mountain communities.

Take advantage of this weekend’s calm weather to prepare if needed!

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 55-64°

Mountains: 55-64°

Deserts: 69-74°

