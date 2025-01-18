San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2025: Break from the Santa Ana Winds

Good news: This weekend we have a break from the Santa Ana winds. Instead we’re going to be cool and breezy, with little change day-to-day.

Today we’re starting off chilly, with 40s on the coast. Inland communities may see areas of patchy frost, starting off in the 20s and 30s.

By the afternoon we top out in the lower 60s along the coast and inland, putting most of us 5-10 degrees below normal. The mountains can expect mid 50s, while the deserts will see low 70s.

Santa Ana winds return Monday.

On Monday, a Fire Weather Watch kicks in for inland and mountain communities. It will last until Tuesday, and it’s likely to be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

Expect winds to peak Monday night into Tuesday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour and humidity dropping to 10% or below in some areas.

This dry weather brings heightened fire risk, so make sure to prepare. Keep defensible space around your home, and pack in case of outages or evacuations.

Weaker Santa Ana winds could linger for Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 60-64°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 66-71°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.