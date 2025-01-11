San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2025: The worst of the winds are behind us

Our watches and warnings are gone here in San Diego County, but we’re not done with dry and breezy conditions yet.

While we have no more red flag or high wind warnings, we will see periods of lighter Santa Ana winds tonight through Tuesday. Localized wind gusts will peak at about 35 miles per hour overnight, dropping humidity to 15% or less in some areas.

Similar wind gusts are expected for Sunday night. It’s a good idea to be mindful of fires. Clear defensible space around your home and prepare in case of outages or evacuations. Air quality isn’t expected to be too low in San Diego County, but make sure to stay indoors and keep your windows closed if you smell smoke.

Aside from the winds, we’ll stay sunny and mild today. The coast will top out in the low 60s, while inland communities will reach near 70. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s in the mountains, and low 70s in the deserts.

We’ll stay breezy and sunny through Monday night, with some wind potentially spilling into Tuesday. We cool down late next week, and forecast models even show a slight chance of showers arriving at the end of next week!

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-67°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 54-65°

Deserts: 66-72°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.