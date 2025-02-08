San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2025: Calm weekend, major rain next week

The rain is gone for the weekend! We picked up around .25” for many coastal and inland communities, with biggest totals in the north county.

Here are the final totals from the past storm:

San Diego: 0.17”

Chula Vista: 0.11”

Oceanside: 0.25”

Escondido: 0.27”

Poway: 0.18”

Julian 0.57”

Borrego: 0.00”

We remain calm for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

For today, expect highs in the low to mid 60s coast and inland. The mountains will hit low 50s, while the deserts will see mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy the calm weekend, because rain is coming soon!

Temperatures dip Tuesday.

Then by Wednesday, we begin to see rainfall from at atmospheric river. Showers intensify for Valentine’s Day and continue through Friday and possible Saturday.

This rain event is expected to be much larger than the last one.

San Diego could receive up to 3” of rain from Wed-Fri, which could create problems with flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, it’s a good idea to plan nice and early!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 59-69°

Deserts: 71-77°

