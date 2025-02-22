San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2025: Warm and Sunny Saturday!

We’re getting a foggy start to the morning, but we’ll be warm and sunny by the afternoon!

The coastline has a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Along the immediate cost, some areas have seen visibility drop to a quarter-mile or less. If you see fog, take your time on the roads.

Also, avoid those high beams if you’re driving through dense fog!

As temperatures warm up today, the fog will gradually go away. By the afternoon, we’ll be nice and warm.

The coast will hit the low 70s. Expect sunny and 72 for San Diego, not bad for late February!

Inland communities will peak around 80 degrees. The mountains can expect upper 60s, while the deserts will see low 80s today.

Highs will be similarly warm for the next few days.

We start to heat up by the middle of next week. That’s when we get a powerful ridge of high pressure — which acts like a dome of warm air — bringing some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year.

By Wednesday San Diego could mid 70s. Inland we’ll see widespread 80s, but some areas like Ramona and El Cajon will reach near 90. Ramona could set temperature records both Tuesday and Wednesday!

We cool back down by the end of next week. Temperatures drop closer to normal by next Friday, with a slight chance of rain arriving by the end of next week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 76-82°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.