San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 16, 2025: Calm weather all week long

After last week’s rain, we’re nice and calm to finish out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most the county. Plus a nice temperature bump.

Today we’ll be slightly warmer than yesterday. The coast will reach the mid to upper 60s, while inland neighborhoods can expect low to mid 70s. The mountains will largely see low 60s, while upper 70s will arrive in the deserts.

We cool slightly for President’s day and Tuesday, but overall the forecast is quiet.

We’ll see breezy conditions for the mountains and deserts tomorrow and Tuesday, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour tomorrow and up to 30 miles per hour Tuesday.

Our daytime highs cool slightly for the next couple days, before we warm up again for next weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 58-70°

Deserts: 72-77°

