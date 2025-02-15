San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday February ,15 2025: No more rain! Warm weekend ahead

Happy Saturday San Diego!

Well, we certainly got a good amount of rain this week. It’s been a drenched couple of days, with nearly every part of the county, except the deserts, seeing over an inch of rain. Carlsbad picked up 1.7 inches over the past three days, Fallbrook saw nearly 3 inches, and in the mountains, places like Palomar were drenched with over 6.5 inches. What a week!

While the rain may have put a damper on some Valentine’s Day plans, it was much needed. With our ongoing severe drought impacting agriculture and extending wildfire season year-round, this was a welcome relief.

But good news (if you're not a fan of the rain), we’re in for a much drier day and next couple of days.

Sunshine returns today with no rain in the forecast, and temperatures will be comfortable, mid to upper 60s along the coast and in the inland valleys this weekend. And if you like the warmth, good news: we’ll be heating up even more as we enter the next work week.

That storm may have caused some puddles, but it left us with a beautiful, sunny stretch ahead, so get outside and enjoy it!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 50-55°

Deserts: 71-73°

