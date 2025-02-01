San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday February 1, 2025: Enjoy the sun this weekend!

February is getting off to a nice start! Today will bring us a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Expect daytime highs in the mid 60s on the coast, and near 70 inland. The mountains will mostly hit low 60s, while low 70s will arrive in the deserts.

Things get even nicer, with another small temperature increase tomorrow!

Changes arrive on Tuesday, when our temperatures dip back below normal for the coast.

That’s followed by a chance of rain, with the best chance of showers Wednesday. We may see holdover showers until as late as Friday morning.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 60-68°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 62-72°

Deserts: 74-77°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.