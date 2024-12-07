San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2024: Warm San Diego Saturday

Get ready for a warm Saturday for San Diego! While many of us are waking up in the 40s, we’re going to watch our temperatures climb 5-15 degrees above normal for our daily highs.

San Diego will see highs in the low 70s, while our inland communities will reach near 80 degrees. In the mountains, we have mid 60s on tap while the deserts can expect highs near 80.

For Sunday, we’ll get slightly cooler and cloudier before bigger changes for the work week.

Santa Ana winds will trigger a Fire Weather Watch for inland and mountain communities from Monday to Wednesday. Humidity could drop into the single digits for many spots, and wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour locally.

This is all a recipe for high fire risk, so now is the time to start clearing space around your home and getting prepared.

The Santa Ana winds ease off by Wednesday afternoon, leading to calm conditions for the end of next week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-78°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 62-74°

Deserts: 74-80°

