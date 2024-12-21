San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2024: First day of Winter starts foggy

For another day in a row, we have a Dense Fog Advisory. This one impacts both coastal and inland neighborhoods, so be ready for low visibility.

The fog is mostly impacting the South Bay, which could create travel backups at the airport. Whether you’re flying or driving this morning, budget extra time and take it slow! Also avoid high beams on the roads.

Today is also the first day of Winter, since the winter solstice happened at 1:21 this morning. That makes today the shortest day of the year. So plan for a slow warmup.

Our daily highs will take until 11 or noon, but we’ll see low to mid 60s on the coast today. We have inland highs near 70. The mountains hit the mid 60s, while the deserts rise near 80.

A High Surf Advisory triggers for the coastline at 10 tonight, lasting until early Wednesday morning. We may see waves 8-12 feet tall, creating dangerous swim and surf conditions along with possible coastal erosion.

Then we can expect scattered showers for Christmas Eve. They’ll start in the afternoon and continue overnight, bringing totals up to between .01-.10” of rainfall to coastal, inland and mountain communities. Expect totals to be on the smaller end for the coast.

We dry out Christmas Day, leading to cool and dry conditions for several days after. When the sun goes down and families begin to celebrate Hanukkah, expect the temperature to be in the upper 50s along the coast and inland.

Kwanzaa kicks off Thursday. Happy holidays!

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-67°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 64-72°

Deserts: 75-80°

