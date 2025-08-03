San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 2, 2025: It's gettin' hot in here!

If you're running low on sunscreen, it's time to re-up! We are hot and sunny for the rest of the weekend and through the work week.

Temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees Sunday, putting everyone right at or a few degrees above average.

The coast will top out in the low 70s to low 80s, while several cities inland and in the mountains could climb into the 90s (Alpine at 90, Julian at 90, El Cajon 90, Santee 92, Ramona 94, Campo at 97).

The deserts will hit daytime highs around 106-112.

Temperatures don't change much to start the week, but Wednesday through Saturday, highs and lows will increase by a few degrees and put everyone above average.

That will increase the Heat Risk in areas east of the coast, especially in the deserts when temps could reach 116 degrees on Thursday.

In the meantime, overnight clouds and morning patchy fog will continue to hit coastal communities, impacting visibility in some areas.

Favorable clearing before the afternoon will allow for sunny skies to join the rest of the region.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 106-112°

