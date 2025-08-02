San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 2, 2025: Heating up this weekend!

This weekend we’re heating up! We’re getting near seasonal average today, with even warmer weather on the way for tomorrow. We get another blast of heat for the middle of next week, with lots of sunshine the whole time.

This morning, expect the marine layer to mix out between 8-10 a.m. depending on how close you are to the water. After that, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and noticeably warmer conditions.

The coast will reach into the mid 70s, while inland communities will hit highs near 90°.

The mountains will also climb near 90°, while desert communities will get as hot as 110°.

Daily highs stay there for the next few days, before we climb another few degrees for the middle of next week.

Heat peaks Wednesday and Thursday. For those days the coast will hit near 80°, while inland communities will see low to mid 90s.

Borrego could break a record on Thursday, with a forecasted high of 116°!

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 86-95°

Deserts: 106-111°

