San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 5, 2025: Sunny, warm to finish weekend

Perfection in paradise! Warm and sunny conditions will last through the rest of the weekend, with a warming trend through next week for the mountains and deserts.

As for Sunday, temperatures will be above average by about five to ten degrees across the board, putting the coast in the upper 60s & 70s, and some spots inland looking to peak in the 80s.

That, to go along with mostly sunny skies and hardly a cloud in the mountains and deserts.

Definitely a day to get outside and enjoy what we have in store!

Temperatures will dip a bit on the coast and in the inland valleys to start the week, but will remain a degree or two above average.

Meantime, daytime highs in the mountains and deserts will steadily climb through the end of next week.

Everyone peaks on Thursday, but it comes with heat concerns in the deserts as temperatures are expected to top out close to 100 degrees.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-79°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 80-86°

