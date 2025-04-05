San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 5, 2025: Sunny San Diego weekend

The weekend is here, and bringing us some nicer weather! After a chilly morning, our daily highs will be noticeably warmer.

San Diego is on track to reach 70 degrees today, with most of the coastline hitting the mid to upper 60s. Inland, expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

In the mountains, higher elevations will reach into the mid 50s. The deserts will top out in the low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure sitting to our Northeast will usher in not only those warmer temperatures, but also weak Santa Ana Winds.

The mountains and deserts will be breezy throughout the day, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Inland gusts will reach as fast as 25 miles per hour.

Those winds may drop humidity levels to 15% or less for inland, mountain and desert communities for portions of the afternoon. However, this wind event won’t be strong enough to create dangerous fire conditions.

The coast won’t be impacted by Santa Ana winds, but can expect a cool breeze coming off of the water.

Tomorrow will be one of the warmer days of the week, reaching about 5 degrees warmer than today! After slight cooling Monday and Tuesday, we have another warmup for the middle of next week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 55-70°

Deserts: 76-82°

