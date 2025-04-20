San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2025: Sunny Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is looking good for San Diego!

We’re starting off gray this morning along the coast, but the clouds will begin to go away by 10 a.m.

By the early afternoon, we see a beautiful mix of sun and clouds for the coast. Inland, it will be warm and sunny.

Coastal highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, while inland neighborhoods will reach into the mid 70s.

The mountains will see upper 70s, and the deserts will rise near 90.

We’ll see a breezy afternoon once again, so make sure to bring a sweater if you plan to head out for the later afternoon or this evening.

We see a calm pattern emerging for the next few days, with slight cooling towards the end of the week.

The marine layer also gets deeper, bringing low clouds each morning this week. Those clouds will reach inland communities by Wednesday.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 82-88°

