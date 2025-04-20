San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 19, 2025: The sun will be shining on Easter Sunday!

Once morning fog on the coast and in the valleys clears out in the morning, we are expecting a beautiful Easter Sunday!

That fog could impact visibility for some of you on your early commute to work, but should clear out by the late morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies across the region.

Temperatures will either by right at or slightly above average as well, meaning those outdoor Easter egg hunts should go off without a hitch!

There is a slight breeze expected in the afternoon for the coast and valleys, with wind speeds clocking in between 10-20 mph and some gusts reaching 25 mph. That should die down by the evening and stay on the calmer side into Monday.

Morning fog will be your reality west of the mountains for the foreseeable future. That, to go along with a mild cooling trend through next week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-73°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 82-88°

