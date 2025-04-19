San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 19, 2025: Nice Easter weekend!

It’s the day before Easter, and the forecast improved just in time for the holiday weekend! The weekend will be warmer and sunnier.

Today, we begin with clear skies and cool temperatures. By the early afternoon, we end up noticeably warmer than yesterday.

The coast will reach up near 70 degrees! Inland, expect highs in the low to mid 70s. That’s a good 10 degree jump from yesterday.

The mountains will hit low 60s, while the deserts also have a slight warm-up into the low 80s.

Along the coast and inland, expect breezy conditions from noon to about 7 tonight.

Gusts will reach up to 25m miles per hour, especially around 4 p.m., so it’s a good idea to bring a sweater with you if you’re heading outside.

A trough of low pressure is moving out over the next couple of days, opening the door to warmer temperatures.

It will also lead to a shallow marine layer for Sunday and Monday, causing marine layer clouds and fog sticking to the coast.

We cool down by a few degrees for the second half of the week. The marine layer also spreads, producing morning clouds for inland neighborhoods by Thursday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 57-70°

Deserts: 76-82°

