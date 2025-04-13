San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 12, 2025: Night, morning fog with cooler conditions ahead

Saturday will end in a similar way Sunday will begin -- fog along the coast and in the valleys with a cooling trend on the way.

The fog will impact visibility for many cities west of the mountains, limiting visibility to less than a mile at times. Those conditions should clear by 11 a.m., but will return at night into Monday morning, and then again Monday night into Tuesday morning as well.

Sunday's temperatures don't change much on the coast, topping out in the low 60s to low 70s. However, daytime highs will slightly decrease everywhere else, putting inland neighborhoods in the low-to-mid 70s after some cities hit the 80s on Saturday.

Despite the dip, the mountains and deserts will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above average. You'll still see temps in the 90s in the deserts.

Breezy conditions are on the way for the mountains and deserts as well on Sunday, with some gusts hitting 35 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will gradually decrease even more during the week, especially in the valleys, mountains and deserts. By Friday, the coast and valleys will be in the low 60s, the mountains in the 50s and the deserts in the low 70s.

A slight rain chance returns next week as well, starting on Thursday in the mountains and then again on Friday in the valleys, mountains and deserts.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 67-77°

Deserts: 88-94°

