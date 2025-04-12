San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 12, 2025: Mild, partly cloudy Saturday

We have another beautiful weekend in store for us! But once again, we’re getting a cloudy start.

The marine layer has been deepened overnight, setting us up for much less dense fog than we saw yesterday. The marine layer will push further inland, but visibility isn’t expected to be much of an issue.

The coast has nice highs near 70 today. Skies will clear partially, but will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. This is especially true for the immediate coastline.

Inland, expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 80! The mountains will reach up near 80, while the deserts will be near triple-digits.

Gusty winds will reach the mountains and deserts, with gusts as fast as 40 miles per hour.

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still above average for most areas.

Weather will stay calm for Sunday and most of next week.

Temperatures begin to cool down by Monday, bringing most areas close to seasonal averages.

Greater cooling takes place later next week, with a chance of showers emerging Friday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 76-87°

Deserts: 96-101°

