San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 9, 2024: Winning weather for our Padres!

It is the 8th record hot day in a row, which means every day in October has set records! Today, Borrego Springs tied its daily record high of 106 degrees. In addition to the four record highs we set yesterday in Campo, Alpine, Ramona, and Borrego Springs, we also set three record warm low temperatures. Palomar Mountain only dropped to 71 degrees, Lake Cuyamaca at 61, and Borrego Springs at 80, all daily records.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s during the Padres games tonight and tomorrow with low clouds rolling in by sunset. Go Padres!

Temperatures are still trending 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast, with little change through Friday. This weekend, temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees, and they will drop another 5 to 10 degrees next week!

The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts will expire at 8pm today.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid to late morning, but stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas that see limited clearing.

A trough of low pressure will stall over the Pacific this week, finally pushing inland, bringing the cooling trend this weekend into next week. This week you can expect to see 60s and 70s at the coast, 80s and some 70s inland, mid-70s to low-80s in the mountains and 90s by Sunday in the deserts. Cooler next week with mostly 60s and 70s from the coast to the mountains which will be several degrees cooler than average!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 79-94°

Deserts: 105-109°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.