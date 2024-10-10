San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 9, 2024: Cooling off in the days ahead

Today was the first October day that we didn't set a record high! While temperatures are cooler, they are still trending 5 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s during the Padres games tonight with low clouds rolling in near sunset. Go Padres!

Expect little change through Friday, but temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees by Sunday and continue cooling into next week, feeling more like fall!

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 10 to 15 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid to late morning, but stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas that see limited clearing.

A trough of low pressure stalled over the Pacific will finally push inland this weekend and next week bringing cooler weather. This weekend you can expect to see 60s and 70s at the coast, 80s and 70s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s by Sunday in the deserts. Cooler next week with mostly 60s and 70s from the coast to the mountains which will be several degrees cooler than average!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-75°

Inland: 80-93°

Mountains: 78-94°

Deserts: 102-106°

