San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 9, 2022: Monsoon storm chance continues

For the last several days we have seen strong storms over the mountains and the chance for more will continue through Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Tuesday is looking to be the most active day for storms. Any storms that form over the next few days will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning.

A mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures trending just above average.

Temperatures drop to below-normal levels Tuesday and Wednesday when we'll see 70s for most of the county as a cut-off low sets up over Southern California. Depending on where the low settles will determine how much rain we get on Tuesday. A cut-off low means it is cut-off from the jetstream which makes the forecast a little tricky. The longer it stalls the longer it will stay cool, but it looks like it is going to exit by the end of next week and that's when temperatures will be warming up.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 68-86°

Deserts: 92-97°

