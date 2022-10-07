San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 7, 2022: Chance for showers & thunderstorms

Yesterday was an active day of storms over the mountains and the deserts had a huge dust storm roll through. It won't be as active today but there is a slight chance for a stray shower or pop-up thunderstorm.

A mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures trending pretty close to average.

Moisture will increase Saturday through Monday making it feel more humid and bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to the county. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Temperatures cool off early next week dropping below normal which means 60s and 70s for most of the county! Tuesday a more typical fall storm will usher in the cooler weather and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the county.

Things warm up again by the end of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 70-89°

Deserts: 95-99°

