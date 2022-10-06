San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 6, 2022: Stubborn coastal clouds, possible showers

It's a misty morning with patchy drizzle and fog for the coast and valleys. Stubborn clouds will linger near the coast with building sunshine inland before clouds return late this afternoon into the evening. A similar pattern is expected tomorrow.

Temperatures are trending near average for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts are 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A surge of monsoon moisture will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon. Moisture will increase Saturday through Monday making it feel more humid and bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Temperatures cool off next week dropping below normal which means 60s and 70s for most of the county!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-87°

Mountains: 73-93°

Deserts: 97-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry