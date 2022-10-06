Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 6, 2022: Stubborn coastal clouds, possible showers

Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 11:21:53-04

It's a misty morning with patchy drizzle and fog for the coast and valleys. Stubborn clouds will linger near the coast with building sunshine inland before clouds return late this afternoon into the evening. A similar pattern is expected tomorrow.

Temperatures are trending near average for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts are 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A surge of monsoon moisture will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon. Moisture will increase Saturday through Monday making it feel more humid and bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the county.

Temperatures cool off next week dropping below normal which means 60s and 70s for most of the county!

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 68-73°
Inland: 78-87°
Mountains: 73-93°
Deserts: 97-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018