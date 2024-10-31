San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 31, 2024: Wickedly mild before a big ghoul-down tonight

It's starting off chilly in the 40s and 50s, but don't let that trick you; it'll be wickedly nice before a big ghoul-down tonight.

It will be creepy cool for trick-or-treaters tonight. At 7 p.m., temperatures will be near 60 inland to the coast, dipping into the mid-50s for the kids heading out later. Meanwhile, we'll be mostly in the 40s in the mountains and close to 70 in the deserts.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend as a storm approaches, bringing the chance of rain. While there is a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, the best chance of rain right now will be Saturday evening into overnight, with isolated showers on Sunday.

Preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 to .50", with isolated totals up to .75" from the coast to the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts.

This storm won't be a big wind maker, but it will be gusty at times in the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

On Monday, as the storm moves towards the four corners, we could have mild Santa Ana winds, so it's beneficial we'll have passing showers this weekend. Then, by midweek, depending on where the storm lands, we could have another round of light showers.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this unique forecast.

Halloween's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 62-71°

Deserts: 79-81°

