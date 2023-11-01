San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 31, 2023: Warm, dry & breezy Dia de los Muertos

Happy Halloween! Our howling wind lingers into tonight with a scary quick drop in temperatures for trick-or-treaters tonight!

Santa Ana winds will continue for the mountains, foothills and inland valleys through Thursday but they will be tapering off each day. A Wind Advisory continues until 8pm for these locations as peak winds could still reach 50mph, though most areas will see those easterly winds of 15 to 30mph.

Peak gusts have reached between 50 and 65mph in Sill Hill, Big Black Mountain, Crestwood, and Alpine.

The Air Quality Alert ended earlier this morning, however, if you smell smoke you should limit your time outdoors as air quality is poor. Smoke from the Highland Fire burning north of Palomar Mountain, in Riverside County, will likely affect air quality within the surrounding area and San Diego County as the wind pushes the smoke our way.

Winds will gradually weaken tomorrow but will remain offshore through Thursday. The sea-breeze finally returns on Friday which will usher in higher humidity each day heading into the weekend and even a return of the overnight and morning coastal clouds.

Daytime highs will continue to trend 5 to 10 degrees above average west of the mountains before gradual cooling begins Friday as high pressure weakens due to a storm well to our north. While the coastal and inland communities will cool down, the mountains and deserts will warm up.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 60-77°

Deserts: 80-85°

