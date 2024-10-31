San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 30, 2024: Wickedly mild Halloween!

It was a beautiful day after a chilly start this morning, with most of the county topping out in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will be another chilly one, with brisk mornings and nice days through Friday.

Expect sunrise temperatures tomorrow in the 40s and 50s at the coast, 40s for most inland areas, 30s in the foothills and mountains and 40s and 50s in the deserts. Dressing in layers will be the key to staying comfortable all day.

It will be creepy cool for trick-or-treaters this Halloween with temperatures near 60 inland to the coast at 7pm dipping into the mid-50s for the kids heading out later. Meanwhile we'll be mostly in the 40s in the mountains and close to 70 in the deserts.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend as a storm approaches, bringing the chance of rain. While there is a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, the best chance of rain right now will be Saturday evening into Saturday night, with isolated showers on Sunday.

Preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 to .50" with isolated totals to .75" from the coast to the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts.

This storm wont be a big wind maker but it will be gusty at times in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Things dry out Monday with warming for Election Day, Tuesday.

By midweek a system will dive south from Canada and then retrograde and set up over Southern California. Depending on where that system ends up, we may see Santa Ana winds, but if it moves farther west, we may be able to squeeze some rain out of it. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this unique forecast.

Halloween Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 57-71°

Deserts: 76-80°

