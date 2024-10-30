San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 30, 2024: Chilly mornings and warm days through the end of the week

This morning, it is brisk in the 40s and 50s, so grab a thick jacket as you head out. Layers will be key since today will be sunny and warmer. Coastal highs will climb to the upper 60s, and we'll climb to the low 70s inland.

Overall, it'll be drier with calmer winds before a secondary storm arrives this weekend, bringing measurable rain to the county. Chilly nights and mornings with cool afternoons will be the trend through Friday. Afternoon highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average, with 60s and 70s for most of the county.

It will be creepy cool for trick-or-treaters this Halloween. At 6 p.m., temperatures will be near 60 inland to the coast, dipping into the mid-50s for the kids heading out later. Meanwhile, we'll be mostly in the 40s in the mountains and close to 70 in the deserts.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend as a storm approaches, bringing the chance of rain. Right now, the best chance of rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning, turning isolated through Sunday afternoon. There's a slight chance a few showers could linger into Monday.

It's a little early to pinpoint exact totals, but preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 and .75", with isolated totals of 1.00" from the coast to the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts this weekend.

Things dry out with warming on Election Day Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 49-59°

Deserts: 73-78°

