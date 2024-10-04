San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 3, 2024: Turning up the heat this weekend

Today was the third record hot day in a row for Campo at 105 and Palomar Mountain at 90 degrees today. While today wasn't quite as hot, temperatures still topped out 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast. Tomorrow will be a touch cooler as a storm passes by to the north before temperatures ramp back up this weekend.

I'm not forecasting any record highs tomorrow, but we'll be awfully close, by a degree or two, in Campo, Palomar Mountain and Borrego Springs. More record highs are expected through Monday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland and deserts continues until 8pm Monday. Expect inland highs between 90 and 103 degrees while the deserts will soar between 107 and 114 degrees. Morning lows will remain warm for the foothills, in the 70s, while the deserts will only dip between 73 to 89 degrees.

The Heat Advisory continues until 8pm Monday for highs between 90 to 104 degrees and sunrise temperatures starting between 63 to 73 degrees.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid- to late morning, but stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas that see the slowest clearing.

It gets even hotter this weekend as another area of high pressure builds. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average with mostly 90s inland to the mountains and some 100s and around 110 to nearly 115 in the deserts.

The coast should see better clearing this weekend which would bring warmer temperatures. The areas that see faster clearing will warm into the 80s, the cooler spots will be in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east and ushering in a major drop in temperatures. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler by Wednesday, and the cooling will continue into the end of the week. That will take us into the 70s at the coast and mountains, 80s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-78°

Inland: 85-96°

Mountains: 84-100°

Deserts: 108-111°

