San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 3, 2024: Heat advisories extended through next week

Today will be a smidge cooler, but we'll still be warmer than we should be at this time of year. As temperatures gradually back up, we still have the potential to break daily maximum records for several communities, including Palomar Mountain.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland and deserts now expires at 8 pm Monday. Expect inland highs between 90 and 104 degrees, while the deserts will soar between 107 and 114 degrees. Morning lows will remain warm for the foothills, in the 70s, while the deserts will only dip between 73 and 89 degrees.

The Heat Advisory for the mountains also extended until 8 pm Monday for highs between 90 to 101 degrees and sunrise temperatures between 63 to 73 degrees.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid-to-late morning, but stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and a few 80s, and even 60s for areas that see the slowest clearing.

A secondary ridge of high pressure will usher in hotter temperatures this weekend. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average, mostly 90s inland to the mountains and some 100s and around 110 in the deserts.

The coast should see better clearing this weekend, bringing warmer temperatures. The areas that see faster clearing will warm into the 80s; the cooler spots will be in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east and ushering in a significant temperature drop. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler by Wednesday when highs will be closer to average. That will take us into the 70s at the coast and mountains, 80s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-76°

Inland: 86-100°

Mountains: 92-100°

Deserts: 99-101°

