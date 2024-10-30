San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 29, 2024: Chilly nights through Halloween

Today started with a little rain with .01 to .05" for some spots and near Julian we picked up .17" over the last two days. The wet weather has moved out, for now, but the cool weather is sticking around.

Tonight is going to be a cold one with sunrise temperatures on Wednesday in the 40s and 50s at the coast, 40s for most inland areas, 30s in the foothills and mountains and 40s and 50s in the deserts.

Chilly nights and mornings with cool afternoons will be the trend through Friday. Afternoon highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average with 60s and 70s for most of the county.

It will be creepy cool for trick-or-treaters this Halloween with temperatures near 60 inland to the coast at 6pm dipping into the mid-50s for the kids heading out later. Meanwhile we'll be mostly in the 40s in the mountains and close to 70 in the deserts.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees below average this weekend as a storm approaches, bringing the chance of rain. The best chance of rain right now will be Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with isolated showers on Sunday and a slight chance for a few showers to linger into Monday.

It's a little early to pinpoint exact totals, but preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 to .50" with isolated totals to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts this weekend.

Things dry out with warming on Election Day Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 56-68°

Deserts: 76-79°

