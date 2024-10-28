San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 28, 2024: A passing storm brings showers, big surf, and high winds

The new workweek will bring big surf, high winds, scattered showers, and cooler days, causing weather whiplash.

This morning, isolated showers have blanketed the western part of the county. Showers have been few and far between, with pockets of clearing. Most showers will occur through the morning, with drier and clearer skies this afternoon.

As the area of low pressure with cooler air moves south, daytime highs will significantly drop, plummeting 20 degrees for the county's eastern half and nearly 10 degrees for the coast and valleys. Coastal and valley highs will hover in the upper 60s, the upper 50s in the mountains, and the low 80s in the deserts.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with slight warming and clearing on Wednesday and Thursday. Halloween is set to be nice but cool towards the evening.

In addition to showers and cooler temperatures, high surf will impact our beaches with strong rip currents, 3-6-foot waves, and up to 8-foot sets. A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect at 11 a.m. and ends Tuesday night.

High winds will target the mountains and deserts, triggering a Wind Advisory at 11 a.m. Sustained westerly winds will range between 20 and 30mph, with isolated gusts between 50 and 65mph.

Clouds roll back in tonight, and more scattered showers will continue through Tuesday morning. We will dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay dry through the end of the week.

A secondary storm will bring more showers to the county this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-71°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 81-86°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.