San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 27, 2022: Slight bump in temperatures through Halloween

Another morning of deep marine layer clouds assisted with cool temperatures in the upper 50s.

By the afternoon, we'll climb into the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 70s in our inland valleys. Daytime highs will trend slightly warmer west of the mountains and slightly cooler in the mountains and deserts.

Winds shift offshore leading to periods of strong gusts near 30mph in the mountains and foothill communities this afternoon. We'll continue to have stretches of easterly flow through Halloween allowing for slight warming and breezy conditions through early next week.

The warmth peaks Monday but we'll still remain near normal and pleasant. Patchy fog will continue to blanket the beaches and coastal mesas over the next several days.

By Tuesday, the jetstream dips south over the west coast ushering in cooler temperatures, onshore flow bringing us the chance for much needed rain on Wednesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75

Inland: 70-76

Mountains: 55-71

Deserts: 71-81

