San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 22, 2024: Warm weather this week

It was a warm day across the county, with temperatures topping out 5 to nearly 15 degrees above normal. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight under clear skies, and most neighborhoods will wake up in the 50s by Wednesday morning.

The coast may wake up to patchy fog tomorrow morning but more likely for the marine layer to return by Thursday morning as a storm passes by well to the north of us. The marine layer will spread farther inland each night into the weekend and even into next week.

Temperatures only drop slightly on Thursday, with minor day-to-day changes through the weekend. Cool mornings with warm afternoons will be the trend through Sunday.

Temperatures plummet 5 to locally 20 degrees next week, trending near to 5 degrees below average. The marine layer will also take longer to clear as a trough of low pressure replaces the ridge of high pressure that is bringing the warm air this week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 75-89°

Deserts: 95-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.