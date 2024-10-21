San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 21, 2024: Warm, dry and sunny start to the workweek

Wearing layers will be key this week as we expect cold mornings and warm days.

Near seasonal temperatures will continue trending for the coastline in the inland valleys a few degrees above normal. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-70s along the coast and mountains, mid-80s inland, and mid-90s in the deserts.

The warmth peaks on Wednesday, and then we'll gradually cool towards the end of the week into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure to the south ushering in warm air will weaken, and a trough of low pressure will dive south this weekend, cooling things down and bringing temperatures closer to average.

The marine layer is expected to return towards the end of the week, providing relief from warm temperatures inland.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 73-81°

Deserts: 89-91°

