San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 21, 2022: Cooling off this weekend with rain and wind

Temperatures drop another 5 to nearly 15 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds and patchy morning fog. Even cooler this weekend as a storm system dives south bringing isolated showers and gusty winds to the county.

Clouds become more abundant tomorrow with the potential for patchy drizzle in the morning and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with the most widespread rain happening late at night, potentially lingering into early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light between .10 and .25" from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty westerly winds will accompany this system, especially in the mountains and deserts. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains from 11am Saturday to 8am Sunday for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 70mph while a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the same time in the deserts for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 50mph.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend with mid-60s to low-70s from the coast to the valleys, 60s and 50s in the mountains and 80s and 70s in the deserts.

Slight warming early next week, but still trending below average and it will be much drier finally feeling like fall with crisp dry air!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 67-83°

Deserts: 90-95°

